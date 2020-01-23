AUSTIN, Texas — If you have a criminal record in Travis County, you may be able to get a clean slate next month.

The county will hold an "expunction expo" on Feb. 29. Expunction is a legal process where arrests and charges can be removed from a person's criminal record, clearing their name.

Officials say having a criminal record can make someone feel stuck, preventing them from getting a job, place to live or even social services.

The expo will be sponsored by the Travis County District Clerk's Office, the District Attorney's Office and the County Attorney's Office. Attorneys will be on-hand at the expo and all services will be offered for free. Legal work will be provided by Capital Area Private Defender Services, the Austin Young Lawyers Association, Volunteer Legal Services and other lawyers and groups donating their services.

RELATED: Gov. Abbott pardons human trafficking survivor

According to Texas law, you may qualify for an expunction if any of the following apply:

You were arrested but a charge was never filed or was not billed by the grand jury.

You have a criminal charge that was dismissed.

You successfully completed a diversion program, such as Pretrial Diversion or Drug Court.

You were acquitted on your charge by a judge or jury (usually by a finding of “Not Guilty”) or appellate court.

You were convicted of a crime but later pardoned by the governor of Texas or president of the United States.

The expo will be held at Mt. Zion Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 29.

WATCH: Greg Kelley officially exonerated

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Williamson County sued after inmate says he did not receive proper treatment for testicular problems

Lawsuit dismissed over playscape for terminally-ill Georgetown boy

Man found passed out in South Austin Walgreens restroom surrounded by products from store, police say

Woman arrested after 'twerking while naked' on vehicle at H-E-B, Austin police say