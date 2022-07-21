Travis County ESD No. 2 to graduate new class on Thursday

This will be the first graduating class from the ESD's in-house firefighter/EMT certification program.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — New team members are joining the Travis County Emergency Services Department (ESD) in Pflugerville.

Travis County ESD No. 2's Class 31 will graduate on Thursday. This will be the first graduating class from the ESD's in-house firefighter/EMT certification program, which launched in January to deal with staffing shortages.

The certification program is a free six-month curriculum that certifies civilians who meet the minimum qualifications to become certified Texas firefighters/EMTs. Through the program, participants are hired as full-time employees, receive benefits and have the opportunity to join ESD No. 2 when they complete the training.

The graduation ceremony will be held Thursday at 5 p.m. at Pfluger Hall, located at 203 E. Pecan St. in Pflugerville.

The program's second class will begin in September or October.

