Manor Fire Department addresses employee's social media post about protests

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Travis County officials have addressed a questionable Facebook post by an employee at the Travis County Emergency Services District 12. The ESD is also known as the Manor Fire Department.

Screenshots of the post were shared with KVUE by viewers, which shows a truck with red paint on the front and text that reads, "The All New Dodge Ram Protester Edition."

Travis County ESD 12 gave the following response on Twitter:

"Travis County ESD12 is dedicated to serving the community with the highest degree of professionalism. A recent post on an employee's personal social media account does not reflect ESD 12's core values and mission statement. ESD 12 administration has no tolerance for such posts, and will handle the situation according to departmental policy related to social media use."

KVUE is not naming the employee because the employee has not been charged with a crime.

Since late May, protests have been taking place across the nation, including in Austin, in support of racial equality. George Floyd's death was a catalyst for the protests. During a protest in late June, a driver was arrested after he drove through a crowd of protesters near the Austin Police Department headquarters.