Local News

Travis County commissioners to consider resolution on paid parental leave for County employees

In February, the commissioners passed a resolution that directed a subcommittee to return to the court in 60 days with recommendations for a paid leave policy.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — On Tuesday, the Travis County Commissioners Court will take up and consider a resolution on paid parental leave for Travis County employees.

The resolution, sponsored by Travis County Judge Andy Brown and Commissioner Jeff Travillion (Precinct 1), will provide full-time Travis County employees with support for eight weeks of full compensation and benefits during their time on parental leave. According to the County, the resolution will begin the development and implementation of rules, procedures, trainings and outreach activities to educate eligible employees and their supervisors about paid parental leave.

Brown and Travillion both said that guaranteeing paid leave is important for maintaining a strong and healthy workforce and championing employees' overall health and wellbeing.

RELATED: Travis County unanimously passes paid family leave policy

In February, the commissioners passed a resolution to develop a paid family leave policy for all Travis County employees. That resolution directed a subcommittee to return to the court in 60 days with its recommendations for the policy and asked that the recommendations guaranteed all Travis County employees between six and 12 weeks of paid family leave.

Immediately following the presentation and discussion of the resolution on Tuesday, Brown, Travillion and others were scheduled to hold a press conference at the Travis County Administration Building, located at 700 Lavaca St.

