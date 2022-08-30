x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Commissioners vote to increase minimum wage to $20 an hour for Travis County employees

The increase follows a similar move from the Austin City Council last week.

More Videos

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Travis County Commissioners Court on Tuesday voted unanimously to raise wage to County employees to $20 an hour.

"A lot of employees have been waiting a long long time to make more and survive in this community," said Precinct 4 Commissioner Margaret Gómez. "Let's make an investment in our employees." 

The new wage is set to go into effect on Oct. 1. Currently, Travis County employees are on a $15 minimum wage.

Commissioners also approved a 5% pay increase for County employees across the board.

Other pay increases include a 3% cost-of-living adjustment for retirees, as well as an increased entry-level salary for corrections officers – up 6.7%, to $50,000. The minimum salary for deputies will rise to $63,000 – a 14.1% increase.

Around $48 million will be dedicated to the costs of all compensation increases.

Related Articles

The move follows an almost identical move by the Austin City Council last week, which also voted to pass a budget that included a minimum wage increase to $20 an hour.

In addition to the increase, the Austin city manager has been directed to develop a plan each year to reach a minimum wage of $22. After that is reached, the average of the annual increases in the Consumer Price Index in Texas will be used to increase the rate each year.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'Field of Light' immersive installation opens soon at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

4 teenagers arrested in connection with threat at Lockhart High School

SWAT call ends in Round Rock following reported burglary

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out