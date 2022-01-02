Travis County commissioners vote to extend vaccine incentive program for employees

Those who receive a booster also get an extra day of paid leave.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Travis County Commissioners Court met Tuesday and agreed to extend the county's vaccine incentive program for employees to July 31.

They also approved a new program that rewards employees with eight additional hours of paid leave for those who get a COVID-19 booster.

In addition, the court discussed finding better meeting spots for transportation to overnight warming shelters in extreme winter weather. Another item included lowering the speed limit around Bee Cave Middle School and Rough Hollow Elementary.

Many people in the community said the lack of school zones is a major concern but, for now, their hands are tied.

"The second part of reduced speed limits in school zones is it gives us something to enforce. A car coming around that corner at 48 mph is not something we can enforce right now. It's three miles over the speed limit, it's completely unsafe. However, we don't have anything to actually enforce if we want to slow people down," said Lake Travis ISD Chief of Police Andy Michael.

To read more into Tuesday's commissioners court meeting, click here.

