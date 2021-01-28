Travis County to dismiss remaining lesser charges related to Black Lives Matter protests

Travis County Attorney Delia Garza's Office will continue to review cases involving damages, weapons or threats to public safety.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — On Thursday, Travis County Attorney Delia Garza announced her office would be dismissing all remaining cases – 16 total – related to the George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protests, as long as they do not involve damage, weapons or public safety concerns.

Garza's full statement can be read below:

After witnessing the tragic murder of George Floyd, many of us across the country were both heartbroken and enraged. People understandably felt compelled to exercise their constitutional right to free speech and took to the streets to protest his murder and to voice their concerns, just as generations of Americans have done throughout our history in the fight for racial justice.

My office has reviewed the remaining cases related to participation in the George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protests in the downtown area from May 30, 2020 to around mid-June. In the interest of justice, these cases will be dismissed. We will continue to review the cases where damage was done, a weapon was involved, or there was a public safety concern.

I look forward to continuing to work with our community as we continue the necessary and difficult conversations about policing and racial justice.

Many people were arrested around Downtown Austin in the months of protests that kicked off in May 2020 after the death of Houston man George Floyd in Minneapolis. Charges included offenses such as obstructing a highway, city ordinance violations, evading or resisting arrest, riot participation, interference with public duties and more.

Riots that took place at the Texas Capitol building, including damages to the building itself, also resulted in numerous charges and arrests by the Texas DPS.