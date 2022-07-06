Austin murder, child sexual assault cases result in criminal convictions

“Our office takes acts of violence seriously and is committed to holding people who commit violent crimes accountable,” said Travis County DA José Garza.

AUSTIN, Texas — Two cases involving acts of violence have resulted in criminal convictions over the course of the last week, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office said on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, June 29, Francisco Javier Llanas, 20, pled guilty to murder and will be sentenced by a judge in August. The charge stemmed from the murder of Oscar Manuel San Juan Jaimes, 19, on March 13, 2020.

Witnesses told detectives the incident was a drive-by shooting and a result of an ongoing feud between known subjects. Police said Jaimes may not have been the intended target.

Llamas was arrested on March 23, 2020, for a warrant on an unrelated charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On June 23, 2020, while in custody, Llamas was indicted for murder.

In another case on Tuesday, July 5, a Travis County jury convicted Arthur Davis, 44, on two counts of sexual assault of a child.

Davis was arrested on March 16, 2020, in connection with an incident that happened on Aug. 11, 2019. On July 24, 2020, Davis was indicted on two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child by contact.

“Our office takes acts of violence seriously and is committed to holding people who commit violent crimes accountable,” said Travis County District Attorney José Garza. “We hope this outcome brings closure and peace to the victims’ families.”