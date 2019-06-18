AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's Note: Initial reports from officials said the driver fled the scene after hitting the deputy's car. However, the driver did stay on the scene.

A Travis County Sheriff's Deputy was involved in a crash early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Officials said the crash happened in northeast Austin on westbound 290 service road, just before US 183.

The deputy was transported to a hospital but was released Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

