Travis County deputy reportedly struck by motorist near McNeil High School

Deputies received a call about the incident at 9:21 a.m.
AUSTIN, Texas — A Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a collision near McNeil High School Tuesday.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened near McNeil Drive and Parmer Lane. Deputies received a call about it at 9:21 a.m.

The Austin Police Department told KVUE they confirmed a Travis County deputy was struck by a motorist this morning, adding the call is still active and being investigated by Travis County.

Austin-Travis County EMS said medics transported one patient with non life-threatening injuries to a local hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

