Travis County deputy injured in icy crash on SH 130

While assisting the driver of a semi-truck, the deputy was hit by another semi-truck that slid on the icy roadway.

Example video title will go here for this video

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) deputy was injured in an icy crash while trying to assist an 18-wheeler driver Tuesday morning.

At 8:46 a.m., the deputy pulled over and got out of his vehicle to assist the driver of an 18-wheeler that had gone off the roadway and was disabled in the 3900 block of State Highway 130 northbound.

While assisting that driver, another 18-wheeler slid on the icy roadway. The deputy was hit by that truck and pinned beneath one of its tractor tires.

Officials with the TCSO, Texas Department of Public Safety, Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS worked to extricate the deputy. At 9:36 a.m., he was freed and taken to a local hospital. As of just before 2:30 p.m., the deputy was in surgery. He is expected to survive his injuries.

"I want to offer my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who responded and assisted this deputy in his time of dire need. Both his biological and TCSO family are relieved and thankful that he’s alive," Sheriff Sally Hernandez said. "Please, please don’t drive on these icy roadways. It’s not worth your life or the lives of the first responders who are literally putting their personal safety on the line.”

TCSO said it will not release the identity of the deputy.