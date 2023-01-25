Travis County deputies searching for missing Pflugerville woman

Anyelka Patricia Ruiz-Escobar was reported missing from Pflugerville on Jan. 16. An investigation so far has revealed suspicious circumstances, the TCSO said.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 27-year-old woman who was last seen on Jan. 7.

Anyelka Patricia Ruiz-Escobar was reported missing from Pflugerville on Jan. 16. An investigation so far has revealed suspicious circumstances, the TCSO said.

“We don’t believe Anyelka just walked away from her family and her job,” said Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez. “We need answers and I’m asking people with information to please, call and help us find her.”

Ruiz-Escobar drives a 2013 black Chevrolet Silverado.

Anyone who may have seen her within the past three weeks or who may have information on her whereabouts is asked to call the TCSO Tip Line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.