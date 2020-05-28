x
Travis Co. sheriff's deputies seize 30+ kilos of meth after report of gas odor

The sheriff's office called the discovery a "major drug bust."

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The related video was published in February 2020.

A report of a gas odor Tuesday afternoon led Travis County sheriff's deputies to an apartment containing more than 30 kilos of meth.

At about 6 p.m., Travis County sheriff's deputies arrived at an apartment complex near Wells Branch Parkway and Thermal Drive in the northern part of the county to assist the Austin Fire Department.

A 9-1-1 caller had reported the smell of natural gas, a sheriff's office spokesperson said. When a deputy approached, firefighters saw someone running from one of the apartments. 

Investigators found a vehicle gas tank inside the apartment, which was the source of the odor. In addition, they found 30 to 40 kilos of meth.

PHOTOS: Travis Co. sheriff's deputies find 30+ kilos while responding to odor call

Sheriff's deputies arrested and charged the apartment resident, 27-year-old Ana Angelica Jalomo, with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance greater than 400 grams. 

Jalomo remained in jail as of Thursday afternoon. 

