Travis Co. sheriff's deputies seize 30+ kilos of meth after report of gas odor

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The related video was published in February 2020.
A report of a gas odor Tuesday afternoon led Travis County sheriff's deputies to an apartment containing more than 30 kilos of meth.
At about 6 p.m., Travis County sheriff's deputies arrived at an apartment complex near Wells Branch Parkway and Thermal Drive in the northern part of the county to assist the Austin Fire Department.
A 9-1-1 caller had reported the smell of natural gas, a sheriff's office spokesperson said. When a deputy approached, firefighters saw someone running from one of the apartments.
Investigators found a vehicle gas tank inside the apartment, which was the source of the odor. In addition, they found 30 to 40 kilos of meth.
PHOTOS: Travis Co. sheriff's deputies find 30+ kilos while responding to odor call
Sheriff's deputies arrested and charged the apartment resident, 27-year-old Ana Angelica Jalomo, with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance greater than 400 grams.
Jalomo remained in jail as of Thursday afternoon.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
Several children at Texas Children's Hospital have multisystem inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19