Travis County starts debris pickup from unincorporated areas

AUSTIN, Texas — Crews are now starting to collect debris from the unincorporated parts of Travis County, after last month's ice storm. Since Saturday, they have completed 278 loads and collected more than 13,500 cubic feet of debris.

Currently, there are 70 crews that are on the first round of collection from these areas. These are said to be done by the end of the first week of March. The second round is expected to be completed by April 30, and a total collection of the debris is expected by June 30.

One Austin resident just got his debris collected today, a month after the storm.

"We weren't really surprised, you know. I mean, the city, the size of Austin with all the trees and everything, that's a monumental task," said Austin resident Al Addison.

All residents have to do to get pickup is make a service request online or call 311. Once a request is made for an address, crews will pick up curbside debris for the entire street. They are asking residents to move all vehicles out of the streets so that crews can get to the debris.

Some homes got hit hard by last month’s storm and accumulated piles of debris.

"You know, you look at it and it's pretty bad. The first day and there's three broken branches, and the next day you come out and there's like a zillion,” Addison said.

With debris continuing to accumulate on streets, the County is advising residents with large debris to cut down anything larger than 15 feet, so it does not become a fire danger. Officials also ask that homeowners create smaller piles instead of one large pile and leave space in between the piles. You can find more specific guidelines on the City of Austin website.

Crews are starting collection with the county-maintained roads and unmaintained roads that are open and accessible to the public. Travis County’s website has a map to see which streets fall under which zone. The County will not be entering any private property or state-maintained roads for collection.