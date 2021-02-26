Travis County Courthouse damaged during winter storms

Work wasn't interrupted because courthouse staff was already working remotely.

AUSTIN, Texas — Many home and business owners across Texas are still cleaning up damage from the winter storms that pummeled the state last week. And at least one local courthouse is among the places dealing with the aftermath.

The Travis County Courthouse, located on West Eleventh Street in Downtown Austin, experienced broken pipes, damaged ceilings and flooded floors. But a civil court judge told KVUE courthouse staff didn't miss a beat because they were already working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so work wasn't interrupted.

"Unlike [in] the past, we're all working from home. We've all learned how to hold court virtually and we've built systems. All of our staff has been remote since March of last year," said Judge Karin Crump with the 250th District Civil Court.

There is no word yet on when staff can return to the courthouse. And the County is still working on figuring out how much it will cost to fix all the storm damage.