TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Sheriff Sally Hernandez said there were 36 suicide attempts at the Travis County Jail in 2018. She said all were unsuccessful.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office said "approximately 20% of the inmate population at the Travis County Correctional Complex requires treatment for mental illness. On any given day, approximately 7% of inmates with mental illness are experiencing severe symptoms such as psychosis, delusions or suicidal thoughts."

Twelve corrections officers volunteered to participate in a week-long training to learn how to better identify symptoms and behaviors of mental illness.

The training included scenario-based exercises with a paid actor and coach to give officers realistic practice.

"These are officers who want to learn how to manage the mentally ill patients. They have a special place in their heart for working with this population," said Daniel Smith, the director of inmate mental health and programs with the sheriff's office. "Being an officer, there are lots of places you can specialize in, like K-9 or tactical units or the dive team. These officers said, 'I want to work with the mentally ill because it means something to me, and I can do something to contribute in a positive way.'"

Smith said the course teaches corrections officers how to identify a suicidal or mental health concern and then refer the person to behavioral health staff. He also said there are over 20 counselors and social workers in the jail, along with a psychiatrist and four nurse practitioners.

Smith said corrections officers get three days of training in mental health, de-escalation and suicide prevention. He said this course goes "above and beyond that normal training."

"This isn’t going to take away every use-of-force incident, but the goal is to try everything we can and show our due diligence before we have to use force," said Smith. "So the idea is the officers step back, give some time, assess the situation, use some skills to deescalate it and build some confidence with the inmate and take whatever baby steps we can towards the ultimate goal, which is safety and security.”

This is the first time the training has been offered. Smith said the goal is to offer it several times a year.

