AUSTIN, Texas — This week, the Travis County commissioners voted to give themselves raises, according to our partners at the Austin American-Stateman.

The four Travis County commissioners will go from earning $119,508 a year to $151,817, a 27% increase.

Those raises are part of a larger decision to give raises to all elected officials that amount to nearly $650,000 in the 2020 operating budget, according to the Statesman. City constables will get a $6,544 raise, district and county clerks will get a $13,000 raise, the sheriff will receive $19,427 more and the county judge will get a $31,371 raise.

RELATED: Governor Abbott signs property tax reform bill at Austin restaurant

The commissioners said their salary increase will bring them in line with what officials in other Texas counties – like Bexar, Dallas, Harris and Tarrant counties – are paid, the Statesman reported.

The Statesman reported that this decision to grant raises comes as the commissioners have stressed tighter spending in recent weeks in anticipation of slower revenue growth in the next few years due to the 3.5% revenue cap approved by legislators with the passage of Senate Bill 2.

WATCH: Governor Abbott signs Senate Bill 2

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Aunt's boyfriend arrested in death of 18-month-old Dallas boy found in landfill

'It makes you look over your shoulder more.' Mountain lion spotted in Hutto community

City of Austin continues underpass cleanups despite new homeless ordinances

Reports: Charming Charlie files for second bankruptcy, plans to close all stores