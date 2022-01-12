Travis County Commissioners appoint new county clerk following Dana DeBeauvoir's retirement

The new Travis County Clerk will start later this month after DeBeauvoir retires. She announced she would not seek reelection last November.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Travis County Commissioners Court has selected a new county clerk to take Dana DeBeauvoir's spot after she retires.

The Travis County Clerk's Office announced Wednesday that commissioners appointed Rebecca Guerrero to step into the position later this month, on Jan. 28. Guerrero's appointment will be on an interim basis, effective through the end of the year, until voters elect a new county clerk later this year.

Guerrero comes from a family of elected officials and public servants and has been working in the Travis County clerk's office for the past 22 years. She has been working the past six years as the director of recording.

We are excited to announce that Rebecca Guerrero has been appointed Travis County Clerk following the retirement of County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir on January 28, 2022. She enters this position with 22 years of experience in the County Clerk's office. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/atdapoCkac — Travis County Clerk (@TravisCoClerk) January 12, 2022

The appointment comes two months after DeBeauvoir announced she would not seek reelection. DeBeauvoir has served as county clerk for 35 years and was first elected in 1986.

As clerk, she has overseen elections, court and real estate records and marriage licenses in the Austin area. DeBeauvoir previously indicated she hoped to return to work as an international elections observer.

A release from the clerk's office said DeBeauvoir was excited for Guerrero to take over as clerk in the interim and believes she will be a "competent and hard-working leader."