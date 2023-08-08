3 things to know about the Travis County Commissioners Court's Tuesday meeting

Commissioners will discuss what to do with opioid settlement money from the State, as well as next steps for the Palm School and Heman Marion Sweatt Courthouse.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — At its meeting on Tuesday, the Travis County Commissioners Court is expected to vote on several measures to move them forward.

Here are three things to know.

1. Opioid settlement money

Commissioners will discuss how to use opioid settlement money from the State of Texas.

Over the next 18 years, Texas will get $1.6 billion in abatement from the opioid crisis. The money comes from lawsuits involving distributors for their role in the crisis. CVS, Walgreens and Walmart all made settlement agreements with the State.

Commissioners now have more than $1.4 million to disperse in Travis County.

2. Palm School Steering Committee

Also up for discuss are the next steps in creating the Palm School Steering Committee, which will decide what to do with the historic building in Downtown Austin.

The Palm School opened in 1892 and was the first public school in Austin to have kindergarten classes. The school closed in the 1970s, and the building served as a community center until it closed in 2020.

Travis County staff is working to extend Palm School Steering Committee applications through Aug. 18.

3. Heman Marion Sweatt Courthouse

Commissioners will also touch on the next steps for the Heman Marion Sweatt Courthouse restoration project.

Travis County obtained the courthouse in 2016 and started renovations in 2019 – just in time for the COVID-19 pandemic to halt construction. Now, three years later, the next steps are again up for discussion.

