TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Travis County commissioners voted to give themselves and other elected officials pay raises in the fiscal year 2020 – but they didn't approve the maximum salary increases that had been previously proposed, according to our partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

The Statesman reported that commissioners will get a 14% pay raise, bringing their base salary from $119,508 to $135,662; County Judge Sarah Eckhardt will get an 11% raise, bringing her salary to $156,630; Sheriff Sally Hernandez will get a 6% raise, bringing her salary to $164,951; and county and district clerks and the tax accessor-collector will all get 5% raises.

The commissioners said salary increases would bring them in line with what officials in other Texas counties – like Bexar, Dallas, Harris and Tarrant counties – are paid, the Statesman previously reported.

Commissioners approved the first of three rounds of proposed raises in 2018 and had been planning to give the rest incrementally over two years – until the county's budget department recommended applying them at once, the Statesman reported. That recommendation was based on concerns about a tightening budget in years to come and would have given commissioners a 27% raise for fiscal 2020.

But on Tuesday, the commissioners opted to stick to the three-year timeline.

The court will look at the last round of pay increases in 2020 when considering the following year's budget.

