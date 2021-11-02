Travis County Clerk says voter turnout picked up on Election Day

After a slower early voting period, Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir said voting numbers starting picking up last Friday and continued to grow to Election Day.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Travis County voting numbers picked up Tuesday on Election Day after a slower early voting period.

According to Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir, those numbers started picking up on the last day of early voting.

"The last day, Friday, had a lot of people turn out to vote," she said. "And we ended up with a 11% turnout, which was healthy for a constitution amendment elections."

During the early voting period, a total of 95,243 people voted in person while an additional 6,052 voted using mail-in ballots, according to the county clerk's office. The two numbers were added up for an unofficial early voting total of 101,295.

DeBeauvoir said voter turnout may reach what the clerk's office predicted this election cycle.

"We're pleased to see the turn out may actually be what we were originally predicting, which is about an 18-19% turnout," she said.

The polls closed at 7 p.m. on Election Day, but anyone in line by 7 p.m. is still able to vote.

According to the clerk's website as of 7 p.m., just over 57,100 voters cast their ballots against the City of Austin's Prop A, which would increase staffing at the Austin Police Department. It would require APD to have two sworn police officers for every 1,000 residents. On the other hand, more than 27,900 voters cast their ballots for Prop A during the early voting period.

That amounts to about 33% of early voters for Prop A and about 67% against.

Meanwhile, nearly 74% of early voters cast ballots in favor of Prop B while about 26% voted against it, per the clerk's early voting totals. The City of Austin's Prop B would allow the city to trade about nine acres of parkland on South Lakeshore Boulevard for 48 acres of waterfront land and a new maintenance facility.

Eight amendments to the Texas Constitution were also on the ballot across the state along with a number of other local measures and elected officials in Travis County and the surrounding area.

Early voting totals tell just part of the story, so stay up-to-date with the night's election news by visiting KVUE's live election results page.