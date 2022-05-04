Take a look at the new 'I Voted' sticker Travis County voters will get this year

The winning sticker will be distributed to voters casting their ballots in the Nov. 8 election.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Travis County voters will get a new "I Voted" sticker come November following the county's first voting sticker design contest.

The Travis County Clerk's Office announced the winners of the contest Wednesday and a student from the University of Texas at Austin won first place.

Ashwara Pillai, a junior at UT, won the contest with a sticker design featuring a bluebonnet in the shape of a checkmark. The winning sticker will be distributed to voters at all early voting and Election Day locations for the Nov. 8 election.

In second place was Meredith Bowden, a senior at UT, with her design featuring the State of Texas and the phrase "I Voted Y'all." Sebastian Trevino, also a UT student, came in third place. His entry featured a rendering of the Austin skyline.

The panel that selected the winners included three judges: Dawn Okoro, a multidisciplinary artist; Jose Luigi, an education associate at the Mexic-Arte Museum; and Laura Odegaard, cultural investment program manager with the City of Austin's Economic Development Department.

This was the county's inaugural "I Voted" sticker design contest. Contestants had to include the phrase "I Voted" and the theme was voting and elections in Texas or Travis County. It was open to all students attending college in the county. Judges picked the winners based on the theme, uniqueness and artistry.

"The Travis County Elections Department was excited to engage college students in the electoral process. Thank you to every student who submitted a design. We look forward to continuing engagement and holding another contest in the future,” the county clerk's office said in a release.

All three winners will be honored on Tuesday, May 10, at the Travis County Commissioners Court.

The winning designs and other entries can be seen here.

