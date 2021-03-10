Asthma hospitalization rate in Travis County is higher than national average, report finds

According to the Dell Medical School, neighborhoods east of Interstate 35 are seeing higher rates.

AUSTIN, Texas — A new report from the Dell Medical School at the University of Texas has found that the asthma hospitalization rate for kids in Travis County is much higher than the national average.

The study, which was published in "The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology," also found that the highest rate of emergency room visits and hospitalizations is occurring east of Interstate 35.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 5.1 million U.S. children had asthma in 2019. Asthma, which is a chronic condition that affects the lungs' airways, can disproportionately affect people of color and those living in poverty.

For the study, Dell Med researchers used public health data to compare the rates of asthma-related ER visits and hospitalizations among Travis County residents in 2016 and 2017.

It found that about 16 out of every 10,000 kids younger than 18 in the county are hospitalized for asthma per year, compared with about 10 out 10,000 children elsewhere. This rate is 60% higher than the national average.

According to the study, the vast majority of neighborhoods with the highest rates of asthma-related ER visits were east of I-35. The first-of-its-kind study compared asthma data between neighborhoods instead of ZIP codes. It also found an unexpected result about asthma among Latino populations.

“When the team examined asthma ER visit rates by neighborhood, we were surprised to find such a heavy burden of asthma in areas where most ethnic minority residents are Latinx, primarily of Mexican origin – a population traditionally thought to be at very low risk of asthma,” said study author Elizabeth Matsui, M.D., MHS, professor of population health and pediatrics.

To read the full report, click here.