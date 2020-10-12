Travis County bans restricted fireworks as drought conditions continue

Restricted fireworks include "skyrockets with sticks" and "missiles with fins."

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Travis County Commissioners Court voted to ban the sale and use of restricted fireworks outside the city limits of any city or town in Travis County.

Restricted fireworks include “skyrockets with sticks” and “missiles with fins,” the county said.

The sale and use of fireworks within city limits is determined by city ordinances. Within the City of Austin, it is illegal to use or sell fireworks.

The county’s order is in effect from Dec. 20 until Jan. 1. It may expire sooner if drought conditions improve during the December fireworks season, the county said.

“Due to the dry conditions we’ve been experiencing, fireworks pose a greater risk for the potential spread of wildfires. We need to use all the tools available to us to ensure public safety,” said Travis County Fire Marshal Tony Callaway. “This order will help mitigate the public safety hazard posed by wildfires during the December fireworks season.”

Unincorporated areas of Travis County are currently under a burn ban that has been in place since Nov. 17.