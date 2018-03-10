AUSTIN — The Travis County District Attorney's Office confirmed Friday that the office will not be prosecuting a case against Commander Jason Dusterhoft.

The criminal investigation is now closed, but the Austin Police Department's internal investigation is ongoing.

Here is what else we know about the situation:

Austin Police Commander Jason Dusterhoft, who once served as an assistant chief for the department, has been under investigation for more than a month after being accused of assaulting a woman at a local gentlemen's club – an allegation he denies.

This case has stirred social media buzz for weeks, and much of the information seen online is not accurate and has been described by both the commander's attorneys and law enforcement officials as unsubstantiated rumors.

For the first time, court documents reveal details behind the allegations.

The new information comes from a recently unsealed search warrant affidavit.

The document, originally filed under seal Aug. 29, says Commander Jason Dusterhoft is accused of assaulting a woman with whom he was romantically linked while at the Yellow Rose Cabaret in North Austin in late August.

The woman -- identified only by a pseudonym -- told police the two got into an argument and, according to the affidavit, Dusterhoft "grabbed her by the face and mouth with his hand" and then "struck the side of her face with his open hand."

The search warrant was for the commander's phone to see if there were text messages relating to what happened that night. Police would not say what an analysis of the phone showed.

Commander Dusterhoft's attorney, Jason Nassour, told KVUE's and the Austin American-Statesman's Tony Plohetski his client "categorically denies that he ever hit, harmed or assaulted her, and the evidence will absolutely confirm that he never assaulted her."

The attorney added that there is video of the alleged interaction and it shows he never injured her.

Commander Dusterhoft served as an assistant chief but was demoted in recent months by Austin Police Chief Brian Manley, who exercised his right to appoint his own assistant chiefs.

The commander remains under an internal affairs investigation, according to Dusterhoft's attorney. If no charges are filed, he could still be suspended or fired if the department finds he violated any department policy.

