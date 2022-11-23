Teenager dead after 'traumatic injury' in South Austin

Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 8:10 p.m. near West Slaughter Lane and Wolftrap Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — A teenager is dead after a "traumatic injury" in South Austin on Wednesday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 8:10 p.m. near West Slaughter Lane and Wolftrap Drive. Medics did not provide details on the cause or nature of the injury.

CPR was conducted on the teenager, who was in the street, but the victim was later pronounced dead on the scene, ATCEMS said.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and expect road closures while officials investigate.

No other information is available at this time.