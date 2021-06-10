Ahead of House committee hearing, protesters rally at Texas capitol against transgender sports bill

The groups say crisis centers have seen an increase in youth seeking help this year due to the state's debate on anti-trans bills.

AUSTIN, Texas — Several groups gathered at the Texas Capitol Wednesday to protest legislation in the third special session affecting transgender students in athletics.

House Bill 25, which Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said was one of his priorities this session, would require students to play on sports teams that match their sex assigned at birth.

According to the groups, 4,000 transgender and nonbinary students in Texas have reached out to crisis call centers this year, many stating that they are feeling stressed and have considered suicide or self-harm due to the anti-trans laws that have been under debate.

"Since the session began, we have learned of incident after incident where transgender kids and adults are attacked verbally, physically and sometimes fatally for simply being themselves," said Ricardo Martinez, CEO of Equality Texas. "The relentless effort by lawmakers to dehumanize transgender people has contributed to creating unwelcoming spaces for trans Texans. Whether it’s school, work, or accessing public accommodations, transgender Texans do not deserve to worry about their safety and well-being. Ignoring the harm caused by these bills to prioritize hypothetical emergencies is nothing short of negligent leadership."

"Holding yet another hearing demonstrates just how hard legislators are working to pass a discriminatory harmful bill that is opposed by thousands of Texans, educators, businesses, medical experts, and more," added Rebecca Marques, Texas state director for the Human Rights Campaign. "This time, the House is trying something new: while one version of the bill, SB 3, proceeds along the traditional route of jurisdiction through the House Public Education Committee, an identical version, HB 25, is taking a different path through this newly created Select Committee, and the Select Committee is moving fast. Despite deep exhaustion from speaking out against these repeated attempts to pass anti-trans legislation, supporters of LGTBQ+ equality have been tireless in their efforts to ask Texas legislators to stop targeting trans children."

The House Committee on Constitutional Rights and Remedies will be taking up the bill Wednesday. You can watch the hearing here.