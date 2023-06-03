Train derailment in Manor early Monday morning

It is unknown at this time what caused the cars to come off the track, according to the company.

MANOR, Texas — A train has derailed and resulted in at least three cars on their side in Manor early Monday morning.

At 2:30 a.m. on March 6, a Watco train derailed near North Lockhart and East Parsons streets, south of Highway 290.

At least three of the train cars on are on their side, and several more are off the track. It is unknown at this time what caused the cars to come off the track, according to the company.

The company added that the train cars were carrying items like rocks and stones, but nothing toxic to the surrounding area. No injures are known at this time.

The train is a "single-source transportation and supply chain services company," according to the Watco website.