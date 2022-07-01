Police say that during a traffic stop, they noticed a live deer in the back of the vehicle. Authorities made a passenger release the animal during the stop.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A woman was taken into custody as part of a DUI investigation after police say they found a live deer in the trunk of a vehicle during a traffic stop in York County.

Newbery Township Police said they found the deer while conducting a traffic stop in the area of Old Trail Rd. and Old York Rd. around midnight on Jan. 6.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle was suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol when an officer noticed the live deer in the back of the vehicle.

Police say that the occupants of the vehicle said they had struck the deer and then placed it into the hatchback area.

However, after a short time, they realized that the deer was still alive.

Despite that, the occupants continued to drive with the animal in tow.

During the traffic stop, police had a passenger release the deer from the vehicle.

The driver, a 19-year-old woman, was taken into custody as part of a DUI investigation.