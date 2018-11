A daytime closure will affect drivers in Northeast Austin who use US-183 Monday.

Starting at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Manor Springdale Road turnarounds will be closed in both directions.

It's important to note that only one turnaround will be closed at a time, as crews continue their intersection work in that area.

Drivers should consider Loyola Lane as their alternate route.

