Trade Up Texas: Free trade job fair to connect Texans with high-paying jobs

No degree? No problem.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was published when KVUE partnered with Trade Up Texas in 2019.

KVUE is once again partnering with Trade Up Texas to connect Texans with trade jobs. It's part of an effort to get people without college degrees connected to high-paying jobs.

Those who are looking to get into a trade job will have an opportunity to take part in a virtual job fair Nov. 12. The event will take place through a series of webinars from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Here's a look at the scheduled webinars:

10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.: Careers in Manufacturing

Learn more about careers in manufacturing with our live panel session with professionals working in manufacturing. Live Q&A for all participants. Sign up for this webinar here.

11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.: Careers in Skilled Trades

In this session, you will hear from apprentices that will share about their educational journey and the meaningful work they do in the skilled trades. Live Q&A. Sign up for this webinar here.

12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.: Careers in Logistics

Learn more about careers in logistics with our live panel session with professionals in logistics! Live Q&A for all participants. Sign up for this webinar here.

1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.: Resume and Interview Prep

Applying for jobs can be scary and nerve-racking, but it doesn't have to be. Come learn tips to make your resume and interview stand out. Sign up for this webinar here.

2:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.: Soft Skills

Tune into this webinar to learn about these valuable skills that you can develop outside of the classroom. Also, we’ll talk about how you can you tweak your resume to show you have soft skills, and how can you highlight them during your job interviews to get an edge on the competition. Sign up for this webinar here.

3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Upskilling-Climb that Ladder!

Explore training tools available to upskill and expand your capabilities as you search for a new career or enhance current skills to gain access to new opportunities in your employment. Sign up for this webinar here.

You can learn more about Trade Up Texas here. If you have questions or technical issues about the event, you can email careerladder@wfscapitalarea.com.

If you want to host a booth for your trade business, sign up online.