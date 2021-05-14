Teen arrested for murder after 16-year-old found dead in abandoned vehicle

Two concerned citizens told the Austin Police Department the 16-year-old was shot and killed during a drug transaction.

AUSTIN, Texas — A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with a homicide that happened on Wednesday, May 5, around 1 p.m. in northeast Austin.

Police said they were notified of the incident on Thursday, May 6, by two concerned citizens. They told police a 16-year-old boy shot and killed another 16-year-old boy during a drug deal in the 5200 block of Tower Trail.

The suspect allegedly drove the victim in the victim's car to 5600 FM 3481 in Harker Heights. The suspect placed the victim in the trunk of the car and then abandoned the vehicle, according to the Austin Police Department.

APD notified the Bell County Sheriff’s Office of where to search, and deputies located the car and the victim.

An autopsy concluded the official cause of death was gunshot wound to the neck.

The juvenile suspect was taken into custody by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on May 6 in the 1600 block of E. Parmer Lane. He was booked into the Gardner-Betts Juvenile Detention Facility for murder.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact police at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-8477.

This is Austin’s 30th homicide of 2021.