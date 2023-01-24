x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

House declared 'a total loss' after structure fire in Austin

The fire has been extinguished and the cause is currently under investigation. In the tweet, AFD stated that the "house is a total loss."

More Videos

AUSTIN, Texas — A structure fire in Austin has been declared "a total loss" in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

At 6:35 a.m. on Jan. 24, the Austin Fire Department (AFD) tweeted that crews had been on the scene of a large structure fire in the 4500 block of Eric Circle. 

When crews arrived to the scene, there was a fire exiting the home through the roof. The only occupant inside the home was evacuated by officers from the Austin Police Department - the person had no injuries. 

Related Articles

The fire has been extinguished and the cause is currently under investigation. In the tweet, AFD stated that the "house is a total loss." 

Pleasant Valley Road has been blocked off between Reverse Road and Franklin Park Drive to allow for AFD crews to work at the scene. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Before You Leave, Check This Out