House declared 'a total loss' after structure fire in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A structure fire in Austin has been declared "a total loss" in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

At 6:35 a.m. on Jan. 24, the Austin Fire Department (AFD) tweeted that crews had been on the scene of a large structure fire in the 4500 block of Eric Circle.

When crews arrived to the scene, there was a fire exiting the home through the roof. The only occupant inside the home was evacuated by officers from the Austin Police Department - the person had no injuries.

The fire has been extinguished and the cause is currently under investigation. In the tweet, AFD stated that the "house is a total loss."

Pleasant Valley Road has been blocked off between Reverse Road and Franklin Park Drive to allow for AFD crews to work at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Structure Fire 4500 blk Eric Cir. Fire through the roof on arrival. The only occupant was evacuated by @Austin_Police officers. No injuries. House is a total loss. Cause is under investigation pic.twitter.com/ldNDp8jmDR — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) January 24, 2023