AUSTIN, Texas — Austin firefighters are lending a hand in relief efforts in southeast Texas after a deadly tornado swept through the area Wednesday night.

The tornado tore up homes and trailers and pulled trees from the ground in Onalaska, Texas, just north of Houston. At least three people were killed and more than 20 people were hurt. Hundreds of others are without power.

In an effort to help with the relief efforts, four members of the Austin Fire Department traveled to Polk County.

They are assisting with search and rescue efforts.

"Although the focus right now is on all things COVID-19-related, there is still other work to be done," the AFD said in a statement.

The tornado isn't the only natural disaster the AFD is helping with.

On Monday, seven AFD members were sent to assist with containing a 26,000-acre wildfire that broke out in the West Texas counties of Crockett and Val Verde. The AFD said the fire, which started on April 19, is only 5% contained.

