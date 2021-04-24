Torchy's to open 'ghost kitchen' in Columbus, Ohio

The chain will also be introducing a new vegan taco, the "MoFaux."

AUSTIN, Texas — Torchy's Tacos, the famous Austin-based taco shop, is expanding its business and setting up a "ghost kitchen" in Columbus, Ohio.

A "ghost kitchen" is when a restaurant rents space inside a shared kitchen.

Currently, the restaurant chain has 85 locations in seven states but plans to open 17 more locations this year. Torchy's CEO expects the taco shop to expand to 17 states by 2025.

Now, Ohio taco-lovers will be able to order online for carryout or delivery. There will not be a dine-in option.

According to the Austin Business Journal, the facility will be found inside a shared kitchen at 1282 Essex Ave. that's called the Columbus Food Hall. It's owned by the California-based CloudKitchens.

The Journal reports that Torchy's will be launching a new vegan option, "the MoFaux," as part of its introduction in Ohio. It's made with Beyond Beef, green chiles, grilled corn, peppadew peppers, avocado, cilantro and Diablo sauce.