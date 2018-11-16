AUSTIN — The Leonid meteor shower peaks Friday night and the forecast looks great for stargazers across the region as Central Texas will sit under a mostly clear sky. Be sure to grab a coat if you'll be heading out to watch the meteor shower as temperatures will be falling to the 40s, according to the KVUE Weather Team.

Earth Sky stated in a post on Tuesday that the best time to see the meteor shower will be early in the morning on Saturday since there will be less moonlight. At the peak of the meteor shower you will see about 10-15 meteors per hour, according to Earth Sky.

Some have already seen meteors associated with the Leonid meteor shower from the last few nights, including one from Thursday night that was picked up on cameras around the area and even caused some people to hear a loud boom from it.

If you are heading out to watch the meteor shower it is important you know the best places to watch it. You'll need an area with not much light pollution, as light pollution can make it hard to see the stars and the meteor shower.

Thankfully, you don't have to travel too far from Austin to find great spots for stargazing according to The Austinot.

The Austinot created a list of the 'Four Favorite Spots for Stargazing Near Austin, Texas.'

At the top of Austinot's list is Enchanted Rock State Natural Area, which is located just an hour and a half west of Austin. Enchanted Rock is an official International Dark Sky Park, which means it has met the International Dark Sky Association's standards for sky quality and darkness.

Coming in at second place on the list by the Austinot is Inks Lake State Park. Inks Lake State Park is about an hour west of Austin and will get you far enough away from the city to where you will have a great view of the meteor shower.

Garner state park ranks in at number three on the Austinot list, but will be a bit of a drive away for those wanting to catch the meteor shower. Garner State Park is located three-hours southwest of Austin and is also considered a Dark Sky Park.

At number four on the list by the Austinot is The University of Texas at Austin. While it is located in town, the Austinot states there is a telescope located on campus at Painter Hall that is open for public viewings every Friday and Saturday from 9:30 to 10 p.m.

If you aren't interested in watching from these areas, there are a few other spots in Central Texas that offer a good place to watch the meteor shower from.

Dripping Springs, TX, Horseshoe Bay, TX and Wimberley Valley, TX are all certified International Dark Sky Communities and will offer great spots to view the meteor shower Friday night.

Lost Creek and River Hills are located on the west side of Austin and are considered certified International Dark-Sky Association Developments of Distinction. This makes both locations great spots to catch the meteor shower tonight if you don't want to travel too far from the city.

So bundle up, fill your cup with hot chocolate and enjoy the peak of the Leonid meteor shower tonight.

