AUSTIN — OK, this is a big deal: For the first time in almost a decade, Willie Nelson will tape a full episode of “Austin City Limits” on Monday night. The longest-running music television show in history started with Willie back in 1974, and he’s appeared on the show more than a dozen times since then.

Here’s a first, though: This one will be livestreamed. When Nelson and Asleep at the Wheel teamed up for a taping that aired in 2010, the show hadn’t yet made livestreaming part of its routine. It’s common now, though only select shows get the livestream treatment. You can tune in right here, starting at 8 p.m. Central Time:

For more on this story, visit Austin360.com.

