Toll rates increase on MoPac Expressway, other Central Texas highways

The new toll rates went into effect on Jan. 1, according to the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority.

AUSTIN, Texas — Drivers on Central Texas toll roads will now have to pay a little more to use to roads.

The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority approved a more than 5% increase back in October, and it went into effect on Jan. 1.

For drivers on highways US 183A, US 290, SH 71, SH 45 Southwest and the toll lanes on 183, the fee will increase from $0.02 to $0.09 per segment. On the MoPac express lane, tolls will cost $0.10 more per segment.

For example, on SH 71 a two-axle vehicle would have previously been charged $0.94 on their toll tag, but with the new increase that same car will now pay $0.99.

The Mobility Authority previously said the increase was "consistent" with the Consumer Price Index.

Visit the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority website to see what the new toll rates are.