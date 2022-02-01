x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Toll rates increase on MoPac Expressway, other Central Texas highways

The new toll rates went into effect on Jan. 1, according to the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority.

AUSTIN, Texas — Drivers on Central Texas toll roads will now have to pay a little more to use to roads.

The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority approved a more than 5% increase back in October, and it went into effect on Jan. 1.

For drivers on highways US 183A, US 290, SH 71, SH 45 Southwest and the toll lanes on 183, the fee will increase from $0.02 to $0.09 per segment. On the MoPac express lane, tolls will cost $0.10 more per segment.

For example, on SH 71 a two-axle vehicle would have previously been charged $0.94 on their toll tag, but with the new increase that same car will now pay $0.99. 

The Mobility Authority previously said the increase was "consistent" with the Consumer Price Index. 

Visit the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority website to see what the new toll rates are.

RELATED: Toll rates to increase on Central Texas highways, MoPac Expressway in 2022

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Here are the new flights taking off from Austin in 2022

Austin man told to wait 18 months for car because of chip shortage

Welcome, baby! St. David's HealthCare in Austin celebrates first baby of 2022

In Other News

Austin ISD parents worried to send kids back to school due to COVID-19 concerns