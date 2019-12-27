AUSTIN, Texas — Starting on Jan. 1, you're going to have to pay more to drive on some Central Texas roads.

The charge for Pay By Mail customers is increasing to include a 50% surcharge of the base rate paid by all toll users. It's meant to make more drivers get a TxTag.

TxTag drivers will pay a lower rate comparably, at 33%. According to TxDOT, Pay By Mail incurs more administrative costs, including license plate images, mailing invoices and payment processing.

TxDOT said a TxTag driver traveling on State Highway 130 from I-35 to Parmer Lane would pay a discounted rate of $3.76, as opposed to a Pay By Mail customer who would be charged $5.64 for the same distance.

New TxDOT toll rates will affect the following Austin-area toll roads: Loop 1, State Highway 45N, State Highway 45SE and State Highway 130 Segments 1-4 (from Interstate Highway 35/Georgetown to 183/Mustang Ridge).

A scheduled increase will also go ahead for Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority (CTRMA) roads, including a 1.71% increase on 183A and U.S. 290 East, as well as a 5-cent increase in the minimum cost per station on the express lanes of MoPac Boulevard.

That will mean the total cost per station on MoPac is 35 cents per station during nonpeak travel. Rates on the stretch from Lady Bird Lake to Parmer Lane change based on traffic conditions.

A 1 cent to 3 cent increase at each station will affect the other CTRMA roads, topping off at $1.57 for the highest mark on 183A at Park Street.

Toll rates for TxDOT roads can be found on the TxTag website.

