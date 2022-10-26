Toll rates set to increase 8% on MoPac, other highways next year

The increase is set to go into effect automatically on Jan. 1, 2023.

AUSTIN, Texas — The price for tolls in Central Texas is about to go up.

The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority will increase the toll rate by about 8%.That means drivers will see an increase between $0.04 to $0.14 per segment on highways US 183A, US 290, SH 71, SH 45 southwest and the toll lanes on 183. On the MoPac express lane, drivers will also experience an increase in toll rates by $0.05 per segment.

For example, on SH 71 a two-axle vehicle is currently charged $0.99 but with the new increase the charge will be $1.07.

The increase is set to go into effect automatically on Jan. 1, 2023 unless the CTRMA Board votes to modify the percentage increase.

According to documents, the increase is part of an annual adjustment procedure which was updated to reflect the consumer price index, or the inflation rate. Documents also show that the coming increase of 8.2% is the biggest since 2017.

This comes after last year's toll rate of 5.4%, which increased prices from $0.02 to $0.09.

See the full table of planned adjustments here.

