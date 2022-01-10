A CPS spokesperson said a joint law enforcement investigation is underway after a report that toddlers were found alone and tied up at a home.

SAN ANTONIO — Neighbors who live on Bailey Avenue in southeast San Antonio said Monday they're still having trouble believing what they saw on their street Sunday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Child Protective Services confirmed that a joint law enforcement investigation is underway, after a report that toddlers were found alone and tied up in a bedroom at a duplex at Bailey and Piedmont avenues.

San Antonio Police confirm they were called to the area shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday.

Police emailed a statement that reads, in part: "The listed report will not be public due to juveniles being involved."

The message went on to confirm the investigation is ongoing and the appropriate follow-up units made the scene, and are currently handling the investigation.

The CPS spokesperson said initially, investigators were told a younger child was missing from the home.

Neighbors said they watched as police officers scoured the home, including crawl spaces underneath the house, looking for a "very young baby."

CPS confirms that child was located and taken to be checked out at a hospital.

Second incident

Neighbors also say while they were watching the effort to help the children, they heard a big burst of gunfire just a few houses away in the 300 block of Bailey.

One man said he watched as an EMS unit responding to the call was chased down the block by a man who had been shot.

Police confirm a 23-year-old man was taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. The victim told police he was driving on South Pine when someone in a passing car shot him.

A photograph posted in the NextDoor app shows evidence markers littering the street. One woman wrote that she believed as many as 50 rounds may have been fired. She posted a comment saying her house and vehicle were hit by stray bullets.

All the neighbors who heard the shots said there were too many to count.

Police did not release the name of the man who was shot, and have not provided any clues about the car involved or the suspected gunman.