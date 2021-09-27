6 arrested, 3 others wanted after drive-by shootout at southeast Austin party in June

Police said officers located over 84 shell casings at the scene. Two people sustained life-threatening injuries.

AUSTIN, Texas — Six people have been arrested and police are searching for three others after a drive-by shootout at a party in southeast Austin in June that critically injured two people.

The Austin Police Department said officers responded to a shots-fired call at 4211 Todd Lane around 2:10 a.m. on Sunday, June 13.

Officers encountered a large crowd of partygoers, with multiple people and vehicles attempting to leave the parking lot of the location, police said.

More than 84 shell casings were discovered in the parking lot and roadway. Two female victims attending the event sustained life-threatening gunshot injuries.

An investigation revealed nine separate people discharged firearms during a drive-by shooting and subsequent retaliatory shootings. Six people were found to have discharged semi-automatic handguns, and three people discharged AK-47-style firearms. APD said numerous other people were observed with rifles and pistols who did not shoot.

Twelve firearms have been seized related to the incident, including assault rifle variants and handguns. Six people have been arrested, including one juvenile suspect. Police are still searching for three others.

Luis Galicia is wanted for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from a motor vehicle causing serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony. Bobby Hines is wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, and failure to register as a sex offender, a third-degree felony. Nathan Ramirez is wanted for unlawful carrying a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor. Additional charges and suspects may follow.

One other man seen discharging a firearm has been identified as a person of interest. He was seen with a white Dodge Ram 1500 with custom rims, a bed cover and a Mexican flag hanging off the rear bumper, according to APD. He left in a black Chevrolet Suburban with custom rims.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact APD at 512-974-5245 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-TIPS. Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.