AUSTIN, Texas — Three people are dead after the vehicle they were in rolled off an overpass in southeast Austin early Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. at the 3600 block of Todd Lane, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS said the three adult victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information is available at this time.