Man arrested for murder on Todd Lane in southeast Austin

Police said a woman and her husband were shot at while their children were in the car.

AUSTIN, Texas — A man has been arrested for murder after a man was shot and killed in southeast Austin On Friday night.

The Austin Police Department said a woman called 911 reporting she had been robbed and shot at 4123 Todd Lane around 10:12 p.m.

Officers arriving on the scene found two victims – the 911 caller and her 35-year-old husband, Travis Ray Clements, who was unresponsive. Austin-Travis County EMS attempted life-saving measures, but Clements was pronounced dead on the scene at 10:29 p.m. The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the couple had driven to the location to meet with a known person along with their three children, who were in their car. During the meeting, shots were fired at both victims before the suspect fled the scene. The children were taken to a family member by crisis counselors.

On Tuesday, police arrested 31-year-old Anthony Ryan Lillie on a murder warrant with a $100,000 bond.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact police at 512-974-TIPS or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-8477.

This is Austin’s 35th homicide of 2021.