'It only takes one spark to start a wildfire' | Local experts give tips on how to prevent wildfires

The Texas A&M Forest Service says 90% of wildfires are caused by people. Most spark from controlled burns or equipment and vehicle use.

TEXAS, USA — As warm and dry conditions take over Central Texas, wildfires are increasing, but according to some experts, that's primarily because of human error.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, nearly 9 out of 10 wildfires are caused by people, meaning 90% of wildfires are preventable.

Bell County Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt and Texas A&M University Wildlife Prevention Program Specialist Heather Gonzales believe most wildfires spark from controlled burns or equipment and vehicle use.

Wildfires can often be sparked by dragging tow chains from boats, trailers and RV's as well as underinflated tires. While dragging tow chains isn't quite as easy to see, other wildfires can be caused by simple actions that can result in tragedy.

"A lot of times you'll see fires get started along a roadside, down the highway, a lot of times, those are typically caused by people throwing out cigarette butts," Mahlstedt said. "For that stuff we ask to obviously discard cigarette butts in an approved manner and put them in an ashtray. Don't throw them out the window."

Another tip experts share is to not run your car on top of tall, dry grass because your exhaust pipe can easily reach over 400 degrees.

Putting a grill on a trailer that still has hot charcoal and wood can cause embers to fly off the back and ignite something in the grass.

Outdoor activities like mowing the lawn in excessive heat can cause a wildfire as well.

"Those are difficult to prevent if people need to mow and tend to their pastures or crops," Mahlstedt added. "For stuff like that we encourage them to have a fire extinguisher or water source of some type where they can get to it if something happens."

The Bell County Fire Marshal says the number of wildfires this year is pretty consistent with last year. However, when looking specifically at the months from June to July, the numbers rapidly soar.

"For the month of June, we had 112 this year, and we had 126 last year," Mahlstedt said. "We don't have the July numbers yet, but last July, we saw 257 grass fires, so just from June to July that was, you know, there was quite a jump in numbers."

KCEN-TV Meteorologist Jordan Frazier says the reason for the spread of wildfires this year is because Central Texas had a very wet spring.

"That actually helped grow a lot of vegetation," Frazier said. "However, now that we're down to very dry conditions, a lot of that vegetation grew everywhere and dried out, so now wildfires can spread even faster."

Most Central Texas counties are under a burn ban. Those who violate it could be fined up to $500. If you are unsure about your county, contact local fire departments and officials.