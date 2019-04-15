AUSTIN, Texas — A strong upper-level area of low pressure will move through the state on Wednesday allowing for another round of numerous showers and thunderstorms, some of which will be strong to severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued an "Enhanced Risk" for severe weather (3 out of 5 on the severe weather scale) for most of the area, including the City of Austin.

Large hail, quarter to golf ball sized, looks to be the primary threat along with severe storms producing damaging winds. Isolated tornadoes also can't be ruled out for late Wednesday through the early morning hours of Thursday.

Heavy downpours could also trigger street and creek flooding.

Timeline: Scattered showers will move into the region Wednesday morning. Most of this activity will be light. Scattered showers and isolated storms will be possible through the afternoon hours. If we see some sunshine and get enough daytime heating, an isolated strong to severe storm will be possible.

The greatest threat for widespread showers and storms will be Wednesday night through the early morning hours on Thursday. A line of storms will develop late in the evening in the Hill Country and push to the east overnight. Activity is likely to start with strong gusty winds.

The storms will merge and become more numerous as they approach the I-35 corridor between 10 pm and 2 am with major threats being medium to large hail and damaging winds.

Isolated tornadoes (1-2) will not be out of the question with these storms becoming strong to severe as they progress east and exit the area by 4am.

Storms will exit most of the area by sunrise Thursday. Clearing skies, breezy and cooler conditions settle in our area on Thursday with highs in the low 70s.

Rainfall amounts of up to an inch and a half will be possible, with isolated higher totals.

Stay weather aware with the KVUE Storm Team as confidence builds in the days ahead. Also, be sure to prepare your "safe place" in your home or work in the event of a weather emergency.

Prepare for severe weather.

