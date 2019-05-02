CONROE, Texas — An MMA fighter accused of killing two people from Temple sent police on a nine-hour manhunt.

Cedric Marks, 44, spent several hours on the run in Conroe, which is north of Houston. Police said they found him hiding in a trash can.

Marks made his escape while his transport van was headed from Michigan to Bell County. The van he was in stopped at a McDonalds in Conroe early Sunday morning to get food for the inmates -- and that's when Marks got away.

Here’s the timeline of events:

At 7:20 a.m., police got word from the private transport company that Marks had escaped from the van.

For about nine hours, police searched high and low to find him, using helicopters, K-9s and drones.



Around 4 p.m., police focused their attention on the intersection of Timber Lane and Windswept near the McDonald's.

At 4:40 p.m., officers found Marks hiding in a 55-gallon trashcan outside of a home along Windswept. That's less than a half-mile from the McDonald’s parking lot he ran away from. Marks then surrendered without incident and police took him back into custody.

Marks was booked into the Bell County Jail at 11 p.m. on Sunday night. He's charged with capital murder for multiple persons and several other charges.

