Tiff's Treats giving away 1,000 deliveries to give thanks after winter storms

Customers can nominate good Samaritans through Tuesday, Feb. 23.

AUSTIN, Texas — To give back to the hundreds who went out of their way to help someone in need during the winter storms last week, Austin-based cookie delivery company Tiff's Treats is giving away 1,000 free deliveries as a "thank you."

A free cookie delivery registration page is now open on the Tiff's Treats website through 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23. A total of 1,000 winners will be selected at random.

“We know that so many people in our community could use a little warmth after last week’s power and water outages. We want to help our customers thank those who sacrificed their time, comfort and resources to help others in our communities,” said Tiffany Chen, Tiff’s Treats co-founder.