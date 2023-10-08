'I don't want to give up hope' | Loved ones still coping with loss of loved one months after death

An recent autopsy report ruled Strand's death "undetermined," leaving her family still wanting answers.

AUSTIN, Texas — Four months after the death of 25-year-old Tiera Strand, family members have been left with very few answers about just what happened the night she disappeared.

Strand was found in a ditch in Temple -- 75 miles from where she had last been seen on Sixth Street in Downtown Austin on April 16, 2023.

Austin Police officers confirmed she was seen on surveillance video involved in a "minor scuffle," but reportedly had left the area appearing unharmed.

How Strand ended up in Temple still remains a mystery.

"I don't know if there's any amount of time that's going to make it better," said Jessica Williams, Strand's cousin.

An autopsy report conducted by the Dallas county medical examiner released on July 18 revealed no trauma to Strand's body, and ultimately ruled that her death was "undetermined."

Strand's family acknowledged in April that she had been in a fight on Sixth Street and had reported her missing the following day. Months later, the family is utterly stunned at the lack of answers as to what happened on the night of Strand's disappearance.

"I know someone intentionally harmed her and took her from Austin to where she ended up and where she was found," said Williams. "I think that whoever's out there and whoever did it is eventually going to get caught. It's just going to be a matter of time."

Williams is aware of the surveillance video, and said she understands that investigators must sift through endless footage in order to piece together the proper evidence as to what may have led Strand into Bell County.

She hopes someone comes forward with information that leads to an arrest.

"If anybody knows anything who saw something who, you know, you may not think it's important, but it could definitely still be important," said Williams.

KVUE reached out to the Bell County Sheriff's Department after the release of the autopsy report.

A spokesperson said they had reached out to the investigator and supervisor of the case and they released the following comment:

"We continue to follow leads; we have identified and consider this an active investigation. I would ask that they remind the public that any information they may have, they contact us or Bell County Crime Stoppers."

Anyone with any information about this case can contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-501-8807 or

bellcountycrimestoppers@gmail.com.

