One person critically injured in shooting off North Lamar

Police said the suspect was still at large after the incident on Friday night.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are searching for a suspect after a person was critically injured in a shooting in North Austin on Friday night.

The incident happened near North Lamar Boulevard and Thurmond Street around 8:20 p.m., according to the Austin Police Department.

Police said officers arriving on the scene found a victim with a gunshot wound. That person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

It’s believed to be an isolated incident and there is not a threat to the public.